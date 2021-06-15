Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,513. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.