Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,513. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.