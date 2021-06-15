Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.52. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 4,090,777 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Lipocine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

