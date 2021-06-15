Liquity USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $690,845.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $725.07 million and approximately $690,845.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00064766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.79 or 0.00795121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.19 or 0.07986943 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

