Litecoin Cash Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $4,946.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.31 or 0.00845270 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,659.96 or 0.99383156 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 727,746,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

