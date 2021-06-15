Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0458 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $126,028.54 and approximately $302.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.01 or 1.00101782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00064784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002434 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.