LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $934.20 million-980.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,629. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.