LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. 1,825,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,360. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

