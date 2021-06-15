Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.67. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $6.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $26.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.65 to $27.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.80. The company had a trading volume of 941,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

