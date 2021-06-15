Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $389.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.72. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

