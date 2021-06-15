Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 100,520 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 129.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,520 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,333,000 shares of company stock worth $692,912,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. 147,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,269,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.51. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

