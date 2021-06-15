Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 240 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 323,258 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 848,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $468.20. 10,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,728. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.85 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

