Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.76. 429,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,683,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

