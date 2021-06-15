Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $22.58 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $8.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,440.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,448.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,318.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.