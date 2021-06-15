Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.