Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 17,740 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 457.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 186,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 531,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,899,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 97,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,211. The company has a market capitalization of $237.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

