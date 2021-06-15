Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 3,180 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $4,240,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $397.00. 9,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $374.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

