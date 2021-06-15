Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Trading Down 0.4%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 3,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.