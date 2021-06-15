Loop Capital Increases Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Price Target to $58.00

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.93% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Kraton alerts:

NYSE KRA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,577. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kraton has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kraton in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kraton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kraton by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its stake in Kraton by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 477,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 296,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.