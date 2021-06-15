Loopring [NEO] Price Up 7.5% This Week (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00059615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00146281 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00177718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00940146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,319.38 or 1.00015832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.