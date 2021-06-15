L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.67

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $93.94, with a volume of 56977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRLCY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The stock has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.66.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

