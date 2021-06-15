Lossless (LSS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.32 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $1.32 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00059723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00150917 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00182329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.34 or 0.00986770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,612.17 or 0.99853460 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,748,980 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars.

