Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 billion-86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.90 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.55.

LOW stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.88. 4,463,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

