Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-6.860 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.70. 20,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.20. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.