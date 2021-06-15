Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 411,711 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

The company has a market cap of $631.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.