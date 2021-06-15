LunchMoney (LMY) Hits Market Capitalization of $376,605.47

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $376,605.47 and approximately $473.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00783370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043248 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

