Lympo (LYM) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $250,755.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00783370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.