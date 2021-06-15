M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 1,155 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.14. 106,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

