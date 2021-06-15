M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 13,121 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.89. 135,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,678,823. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $391.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

