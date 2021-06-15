M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 44,917 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

