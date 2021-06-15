M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.21. 9,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,714. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

