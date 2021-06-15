M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after buying an additional 521,036 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,405,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after buying an additional 291,486 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. 821,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,671. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76.

