M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 1,539 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.05. The company had a trading volume of 812,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,555,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $231.47 and a fifty-two week high of $344.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

