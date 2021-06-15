M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $277.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

