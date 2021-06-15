M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,062,945 shares of company stock valued at $645,128,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.50. 540,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The company has a market cap of $954.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

