M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,120 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $2,125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,110,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131,722 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. 82,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,111,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

