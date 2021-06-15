M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $3.19 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

