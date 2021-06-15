M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 3,390 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.12. 609,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,000,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

