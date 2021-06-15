M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 8,201 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.24. 229,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,182,521. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

