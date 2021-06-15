M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

