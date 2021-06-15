Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,099,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

