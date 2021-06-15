Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

