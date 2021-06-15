Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $330.28

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.28 ($4.32) and traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.85). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 2,100 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £43.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 330.28.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

