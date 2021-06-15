Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MDI traded down C$0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.73. 577,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,006. The company has a market cap of C$797.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.69. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$3.42 and a 12-month high of C$11.34.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

