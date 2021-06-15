Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.17

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MFX traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7.82 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 40,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,639. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.93. Manx Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.25 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Manx Financial Group

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange brokerage services.

