Mariner Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 70,000 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. FirstEnergy comprises 5.9% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.90. 26,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

