MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Nicholas Themelis Sells 7,000 Shares

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Themelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00.

MKTX stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.52. The company had a trading volume of 269,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.17. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

