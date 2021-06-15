Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 65,905 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 65,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $713,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A.S Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $8,533,700.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 500,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $4,625,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52.

On Monday, May 24th, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46.

On Friday, May 21st, Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 100 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $800.00.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 888,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,731,924. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

