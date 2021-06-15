Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.89. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 11,397 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 343,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 164,403 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marlin Business Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

