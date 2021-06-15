Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Major Shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, Buys 296,296 Shares

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 5,365,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,984. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

