Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,751 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of Masco worth $132,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,017,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,922,000 after buying an additional 166,638 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 285,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $2,308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

